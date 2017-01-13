Report: Padres signing Wil Myers to six-year contract extension

The San Diego Padres are close to locking up Wil Myers for several seasons, according to a report.

FOX’s Ken Rosenthal says the Padres and Myers are close on a six-year contract extension for more than $80 million.

Sources: #Padres close to signing Wil Myers to six-year contract for more than $80M. Deal would cover three years of arb, three FA years. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 13, 2017

As Rosenthal mentioned, the contract would cover all three of Myers’ arbitration years, plus three free agency years. The 26-year-old will be eligible for arbitration after the 2017 season.

Myers was Rookie of the Year with the Rays in 2013 and was acquired by the Padres as part of a three-team deal involving Steven Souza and Trea Turner two offseasons ago. He batted .259/.336/.461 last season with 28 home runs and 29 doubles.