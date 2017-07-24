Report: Pat Neshek drawing interest from Nationals, Dodgers, Red Sox

The Pat Neshek Express may be pulling into Contender Lane.

Mark Feisand of MLB.com reported on Monday that the market for the Philadelphia Phillies reliever is beginning to heat up with the Washington Nationals, the LA Dodgers, and the Boston Red Sox all showing interest.

Market for Pat Neshek getting competitive. Nationals, Dodgers and Red Sox among teams scouting him closely, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2017

The 36-year-old righty Neshek, who recently provided one of the best quotes of trade deadline season, earned his second career All-Star nod this year and sports a sparkling 1.12 ERA with a 0.82 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 43 games. But he is a free agent after the season, and it stands to reason that the bottom-feeding Phillies would want to cash him in for a return before then.

Reliable veterans capable of performing in high-leverage, late-game situations are an extremely valuable postseason commodity, so it’s none too surprising that some of the best teams in baseball are after Neshek.