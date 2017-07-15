Pat Neshek jokes he wants to be traded back to Astros

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Pat Neshek is a popular subject of trade rumors with roughly two weeks to go before the deadline, but he’s managing to keep his sense of humor through it all.

Neshek was asked earlier this week by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports if he has any preferred trade destination in particular.

“The team with the best record – back to Houston,” he replied. “No, kidding.”

The 36-year-old Neshek has been fantastic in 2017 with a 1.27 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. He also made his second career All-Star team this year but is likely a goner with the Phillies once again in the gutter and plenty of teams in need of a quality right-hander out of the bullpen.

Kidding or not, it would be hard to blame Neshek for wanting to go back to Houston, where he played for two seasons from 2015 to 2016. They are easily the best team in the American League and a popular pick to win the World Series. But the Astros have other priorities on the trade market, so unfortunately for Neshek, that ship has probably sailed already.

Image via William Wallace on YouTube