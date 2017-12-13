Paul Molitor: Twins have ‘tremendous interest’ in Yu Darvish

The Minnesota Twins have not always spent big in free agency in the past, but they certainly seem intent on making an impact this offseason.

Twins manager Paul Molitor admitted that his team has “tremendous interest” in free agent pitcher Yu Darvish, but cautioned that a lot of things can happen in the market that could impact how serious Minnesota can be.

“It’s going to be a tremendous get for whoever has the opportunity to get his name on a contract,” Molitor said of Darvish on Wednesday, via Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press. “He’s still out there. We’ll see what happens.

“Let’s make sure that the player and his team understand that we want to be part of discussions and have targeted him as somebody we have tremendous interest in. Where that’s going to go, where the market’s going to go, what we’re able to do, how far other teams are willing to go — (those are) things you can’t control.”

Molitor is confirming what we’d already heard earlier in the offseason. The Twins, who were a surprising playoff team last season, clearly want to take the next step forward, and think that a big-name starting pitcher is the way to do that.