Pedro Martinez suggests Red Sox should bring back David Ortiz

Pedro Martinez thinks the Boston Red Sox could use another slugger, and he knows exactly who would be perfect for the role.

The former three-time Cy Young winner and current MLB analyst was sharing some thoughts on Twitter Monday night about an assortment of teams. One tweet suggested David Ortiz re-join the Red Sox:

Big Papi is working out, and I know he is in baseball shape, and the @RedSox could use a bit of his bat. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 6, 2017

So Big Papi is working out and in baseball shape? Hmm.

Ortiz retired after last season despite leading the league in doubles, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS. Even after his retirement, he posted on Instagram about making a comeback, but the buzz quieted down.

For what it’s worth, Martinez, who is also from the Dominican Republic and played with Ortiz in Boston, has been saying all year he thinks Ortiz will return.