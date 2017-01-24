Pedro Martinez says Yordano Ventura survived crash, was left for dead

Pedro Martinez shared some disturbing details surrounding the death of former Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died after a car crash on Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

Reports have all said that Ventura, 25, died in the crash, but Martinez says the pitcher actually survived it. Martinez says Ventura was still alive after the crash but was left for dead by people who robbed him instead of trying to help him.

Martinez shared the information on Twitter in his native Spanish language:

Que indignante saber que una vida como la de Yordano pudo haberse salvado de no haber sido que lo saquearan de la forma en que lo saquearon — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

Ahora es más doloroso al saber que Yordano quedo vivo luego del accidente y en vez de alguien socorrerlo, le robaron y lo dejaron morir. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

Ojalá se levante una investigación, pues si existen evidencias puntuales de esto, sentiría mucha vergüenza ajena por mi país. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

Here’s the Bing Translate translation of the tweets:

“That outrageous know that a life as it of Yordano could have is saved of not having been that it plunder of the form in that it sacked. Now it’s more painful to know that I am beautiful live after the accident and instead of someone helping him, robbed and left him to die. Hopefully to lift up an investigation, because if there is specific evidence of this, I would feel very embarrassed by my country.”

The funeral for Ventura was held on Tuesday in the Dominican Republic. Many of his Kansas City Royals teammates were in attendance for the funeral. Alcides Escobar, Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer and Sal Perez served as pallbearers.