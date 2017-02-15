Phil Hughes considering turning his removed rib into jewelry

Minnesota Twins pitcher Phil Hughes needed surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in 2016, and to stop the nerve issues that were happening in his throwing shoulder, a rib had to be removed.

It turns out Hughes still has that rib, and he has big plans for it.

“I haven’t decided what the next step is. I have a few ideas. Plating it with some sort of precious metal is one way to go,” Hughes said Wednesday, via the Associated Press and CBS Minnesota. “I’ll figure out something to do with it before it corrodes.”

So Hughes may have new bling, and he also said he’s feeling quite a bit better.

“So far, so good,” Hughes said. “I still have a ways to go before I might feel the full effects of it. I feel it is something I won’t have a good gauge on until I throw at least three or four innings in a game situation.”

Hughes made light of his comments on Twitter later Wednesday.

2 things I definitely didn't foresee myself making headlines for: Adele jokes and making a rib into bling — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) February 15, 2017

All I can say is it’s a very good thing Hughes isn’t a football player or else this could happen to him. That said, we’re guessing he won’t be wearing his rib swag on days he pitches.