Philadelphia 76ers have great reply to Mike Trout wearing team gear

The Philadelphia 76ers enjoy having Mike Trout in their court.

Trout’s Los Angeles Angels headed from Anaheim to Seattle on Thursday after beating the Orioles earlier in the day. The team decided to do a basketball-themed road trip where all the players dressed in basketball uniforms.

Trout, who is from New Jersey and a fan of Philadelphia sports teams, donned his Sixers gear and proudly shared the photo on social media:

And here’s the whole team:

The Sixers saw the tweet, as well as Trout’s “Trust the Process” hashtag, and they had a great reply.

It’s never a bad thing to have the best player in baseball be a fan of your team. In fact, it’s quite cool. And we do have to wonder how Trout would fare in an NBA game.