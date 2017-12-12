Phillies closing in on deal with RP Tommy Hunter

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason looking to upgrade their pitching staff, and they are on their way to doing so.

In addition to looking like they will add Pat Neshek, the Phillies are reportedly closing in on a deal with reliever Tommy Hunter. Both Philly.com’s Matt Gelb and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal says the Phillies are closing in on a deal with Hunter.

Hunter, 31, was a starter early in his career and had some success with the Rangers before moving to a bullpen role with the Orioles in 2013. He’s had three good seasons with the Orioles as a reliever and posted a 2.61 ERA in 58.2 innings last season for the Rays.

The price of the available starting pitching on the market appears to be more than what the Phillies want to spend, which has led them to target relievers instead.