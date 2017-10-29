pixel 1
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Report: Phillies to hire Gabe Kapler as manager

October 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

Gabe Kapler

The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly have found their next manager.

Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Sunday night that the Phillies like Kapler for the job and could announce the news as early as Monday, or after the World Series. MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki confirmed the report.

Kapler, 42, had a lengthy career as an outfielder that spanned 1998-2010. He managed Team Israel in the 2012 WBC, served as a TV analyst for FOX, and he’s been the Dodgers’ Director of Player Development since late 2014.

Kapler is extremely health conscience and stressed fitness, weight lifting, and proper nutrition during his playing career. He has incorporated that attitude into the Dodgers’ farm system.

Phillies Triple-A manager Dusty Wathan and former Red Sox manager John Farrell were said to be other candidates for the job, which became vacant following the demotion of Pete Mackanin after two years on the job.

