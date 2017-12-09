Pirates GM not expecting to get Jung Ho Kang back

The Pittsburgh Pirates would love to get Jung Ho Kang back, but it doesn’t sound like that will happen.

Kang played two seasons for the Pirates, but he did not receive a visa after being arrested for his third DUI in Korea, which caused him to be unable to play last season.

After missing the entire 2017 season, Pirates GM Neal Huntington said he doesn’t think Kang will return to the team.

Neal Huntington on possibility Jung Ho Kang could return: "We don't think it's going to happen." — Liz Bloom (@BloomPG) December 9, 2017

That’s a bad break for the Pirates. Kang gave the Pirates good production at third base for a cheap price. He batted .273 over two seasons, with 36 home runs and 120 RBIs in 229 games. He delivered an .838 OPS.

Huntington said the same thing back in August, so Pirates fans probably have long moved on from the prospect of getting Kang back.