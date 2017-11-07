MLB legend Roy Halladay dies in Gulf of Mexico plane crash

Eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner Roy Halladay died on Tuesday after his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office revealed during an afternoon press conference that Halladay’s body had been recovered.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

“We know Roy as a person, as a caring husband. He coached our baseball teams,” the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said during their press conference.

Images and video from the crash scene were immediately matched to photos previously shared on Halladay’s social media accounts, including identical tail numbers.

I keep telling my dad flying the Icon A5 low over the water is like flying a fighter jet! His response….. I am flying a fighter jet!! pic.twitter.com/30eVjz9eS6 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 31, 2017

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs… but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Halladay, 40, last tweeted on November 5 celebrating a victory of the Florida Burn, a 12u baseball team he began to coach in 2016. A day earlier on November 4, Halladay retweeted several images of him taking associates up in the plane.

During his baseball career, Halladay pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays (1998-2009) and Philadelphia Phillies (2010-2013). He and his wife Brandy have two children.