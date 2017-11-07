pixel 1
MLB legend Roy Halladay dies in Gulf of Mexico plane crash

by Dan Benton

Eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner Roy Halladay died on Tuesday after his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office revealed during an afternoon press conference that Halladay’s body had been recovered.

“We know Roy as a person, as a caring husband. He coached our baseball teams,” the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said during their press conference.

Images and video from the crash scene were immediately matched to photos previously shared on Halladay’s social media accounts, including identical tail numbers.

Halladay, 40, last tweeted on November 5 celebrating a victory of the Florida Burn, a 12u baseball team he began to coach in 2016. A day earlier on November 4, Halladay retweeted several images of him taking associates up in the plane.

During his baseball career, Halladay pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays (1998-2009) and Philadelphia Phillies (2010-2013). He and his wife Brandy have two children.

