Rajai Davis has great quote about legacy of his World Series Game 7 home run

Rajai Davis may be wearing an Oakland Athletics uniform these days, but he sure hasn’t forgotten about that one cool thing he did while wearing a Cleveland Indians one.

Before the A’s and Indians opened up a four-game series on Monday, Davis had this great quote about the game-tying home run he hit for Cleveland in Game 7 of the World Series last year, per Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com.

Rajai Davis, on how many time he's watched video of his Game 7 HR: "I can't even count. And if I told you, I would be embarrassed." — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) May 29, 2017

Davis’ homer off usually unhittable Chicago Cubs reliever Aroldis Chapman tied the game in the eighth inning and was ultimately responsible for sending it into extras. It also inspired this legendary reaction from one LeBron James.

While the Indians did go on to lose in 10 innings, Davis’ homer was perhaps the clutchest postseason moment in recent memory and was instrumental in building the legend of a Game 7 that many see as the greatest World Series game of all-time. A speedster who doesn’t often hit for power, Davis will never hit a big home run in his life, so he’s well-justified in continuing to relive the magic of that moment for as long as he likes.

Image via WXYZ-TV Detroit on YouTube