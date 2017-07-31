Report: Rangers confident of moving Yu Darvish

It now seems quite likely that Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish will ultimately be on the move.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Monday that the Rangers expect to move Darvish by the deadline, with four teams in the mix for his services.

The #Rangers are confident that Yu Darvish will be traded by end of day. In active talks now with #Dodgers,#Astros,#Yankees, #Indians. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017

There does appear to be a clear favorite in Darvish talks, though the situation is fluid and could easily change in the hours leading up to the deadline. Some teams are going to be a bit hesitant due to a reported high asking price, but with Darvish coming up on free agency, it makes a lot of sense for Texas to move him.