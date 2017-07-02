Report: Rangers could trade Jonathan Lucroy

For the second consecutive summer, Jonathan Lucroy could find himself on the move.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Texas Rangers could be open to dealing Lucroy, who is set to become a free agent at season’s end, possibly for bullpen help.

Sources: #Rangers open to moving Lucroy, going with Chirinos & Brett Nicholas, who currently is at AAA. Lucroy free agent at end of season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 2, 2017

#Rangers need bullpen help. Highly unlikely to make Lucroy qualifying offer. Chirinos under club control through 2019. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 2, 2017

The Rangers are 40-41 and pretty much out of the AL West race, with only an outside shot at the wildcard. The two sides tabled extension talks in March, and it’s quite clear nothing will get done on that front. The only problem is that Lucroy’s trade value might be down a little bit — he’s hitting .263 with just four home runs so far in 2017.