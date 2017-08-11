Rangers giving away miniature on-deck circles in Adrian Beltre’s honor

Somebody on the Texas Rangers’ promotions team definitely deserves a raise.

As part of their campaign to honor third baseman Adrian Beltre for joining the 3,000-hit club, the Rangers will be giving away 15,000 miniature on-deck circle mouse pads before a September 9 game against the New York Yankees, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

It’s a clever callback to perhaps the funniest incident of the MLB season in which the four-time All-Star Beltre was ejected from a July 26 game versus the Miami Marlins for physically dragging the on-deck circle.

We have seen some clever promos from the Rangers in the past, but this one absolutely has to be their magnum opus.