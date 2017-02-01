Rangers reportedly intensifying pursuit of Jose Quintana

After signing Tyson Ross earlier this offseason, the Texas Rangers might not be done wheeling-and-dealing for starting pitching just yet.

According to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports Wednesday, the Rangers have suddenly stepped up their pursuit for Chicago White Sox lefty Jose Quintana, but it is unclear if they will be able to pull off a deal.

The Texas #Rangers suddenly have increased their pursuit for #WhiteSox ace Jose Quintana, but still unknown whether they will pull off deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 1, 2017

The Rangers were linked to Quintana, who went 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 2016, as early as last trade deadline. Since then, the White Sox have very much continued to entertain the idea of moving Quintana.

Texas’ rotation skews quite righty-heavy behind Cole Hamels and Martin Perez. Ross probably won’t be ready for the start of the season either. As such, the Rangers could really use Quintana, but the question now is if they want to deplete their farm system that was ranked seventh in the MLB by Baseball America last year in order to acquire him.