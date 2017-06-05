Rangers have received multiple trade offers for Sam Dyson

Struggling reliever Sam Dyson appears to be on his way out of Texas.

In an appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “The Shan and RJ Show” on Monday, Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the team has received four or five trade offers for Dyson and hopes to strike a deal soon.

Jon Daniels says 4 or 5 teams have made legit offers for Sam Dyson, hopes for something soon. Carlos Gomez set for aggressive running Thurs. — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) June 5, 2017

Darren Wolfson of ESPN 1500 adds that the Minnesota Twins are in the mix for Dyson, while Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times had reported a few days earlier that the Tampa Bay Rays were also interested.

#MNTwins remain in the mix, and like yesterday, others are too… https://t.co/TOVWDviuTW — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 5, 2017

#Rays will look into RHP Sam Dyson, Tampa product to be DFA'd by #Rangers. May be just usual due diligence, or could end up being more — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 2, 2017

The 29-year-old Dyson, who converted 38 saves in 43 opportunities for the Rangers last season, has been a complete trainwreck in 2017. He has blown all four of his save opportunities and sports a 1-6 record with a 10.80 ERA. Dyson was designated for assignment by the Rangers earlier this week.

The Twins and the Rays are both bullpen-needy teams, so they, along with any other interested parties, will be hoping that a change of scenery can help get Dyson back on his game.

