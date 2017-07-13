Report: Rangers could be open to trading Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels

The Texas Rangers entered the All-Star break with a 43-45 record, and they happen to play in the division with the best team in baseball. Because of the incredible season the Houston Astros are having, the Rangers are a whopping 16.5 games out of first place.

Could that inspire them to become sellers at the trade deadline?

According to ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick, the Rangers are considering the possibility of listening to trade offers for starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels if they don’t turn things around by July 31.

There's an increasing buzz that #Rangers will listen on Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels if team doesn't pick up its play before July 31 deadline. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 13, 2017

Darvish is a rental and Hamels can block trades to 20 teams. #Rangers would want big return on both, so they're tough deals to pull off. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 13, 2017

The #Rangers are 43-45 and 3 out in wild card. They play 13 of next 16 vs. #Orioles, #Royals and #Rays, so next two weeks will be pivotal. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 13, 2017

Although there is plenty of baseball left, the Rangers already need to be thinking about the wild card and not the division. They’re currently just three games out of the second wild card spot, so they’re hardly out of contention.

All that said, Darvish is in the final year of his contract. He’s 30 and has already undergone Tommy John surgery, so the Rangers have a big decision to make with him. If the Rangers believe they are destined for a below average finish in 2017, they may change their minds about what they said prior to the season.

Darvish is 6-8 this year with a 3.49 ERA. Hamels, who missed two months with an oblique injury, is 4-0 with a 3.51 ERA.