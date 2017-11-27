Rangers reportedly seeking more pitching after Doug Fister signing

The Texas Rangers added starting pitcher Doug Fister on Sunday, and they don’t want to stop there.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Rangers are still in pursuit of one of the more prominent starters in this year’s free agent class, including Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn.

The only Texas starter to post an ERA under 4 in 2017 was Andrew Cashner, who is a free agent. Not even Yu Darvish did it before they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rangers clearly see themselves as capable of jumping straight back into contention if the can fix up their pitching issues. They’ll face stiff competition for both, particularly for Cobb, who is very interested in another organization.