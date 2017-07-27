Report: Rangers telling teams they will trade Yu Darvish

To trade Yu or not to trade Yu — that is the question in Texas.

There have been reports back-and-forth about whether or not the Rangers will trade Yu Darvish prior to the deadline at the end of the month, and the latest says the team is going to deal the ace pitcher.

FOX MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal shared his information about Darvish on Thursday evening:

Sources: #Rangers confident they will get quality trade for Darvish. Informing clubs they will move him, actively exchanging names. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2017

Rosenthal’s report about Darvish comes on the heels of Jon Morosi’s report saying the Dodgers are confident they will be able to acquire a top starting pitcher. The pitcher to whom they’ve been linked most is Darvish, so it doesn’t take much to connect the dots.

The Rangers are 49-52. Though they are still in the wild card race to an extent, they probably have recognized they’re a below-average team, so getting a return for a player they were likely to lose in free agency anyhow makes a lot of sense.