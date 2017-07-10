Rays’ Brent Honeywell showcases filthy screwball at Futures Game (Video)

Tampa Bay Rays prospect Brent Honeywell, who was recently ranked the No. 14 prospect in MLB by Baseball America, had the chance to showcase his stuff on Sunday night during the Futures Game.

The 22-year-old Honeywell, pitching on Team USA, struck out four and walked only one during two scoreless innings of work. And during those two frames, he showcased a high-90s fastball and a dominating screwball.

Honeywall was ultimately named the game’s MVP.

Here’s a look at all four of Honeywell’s strikeouts:

The first strikeout in the sequence shows Honeywell’s mastery of the rarely-seen pitch. Almost 15 MPH slower than his max fastball, the pitch dives similarly to a curveball from a left-hander.

Even beyond the screwball, Honeywell’s arsenal is dominant. Since his promotion to Durham in April, he’s struck out 99 batters in 79 1/3 innings. And given that the Rays are hanging tough in the AL East, he could soon be called up to the Majors and thrust into a pennant race.