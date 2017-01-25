Rays reportedly interested in Mike Napoli

The Tampa Bay Rays may be hoping to sprinkle a dose of Magic Mike onto their roster.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday, the Rays have checked in on free agent slugger Mike Napoli among other options in their search for a right-handed bat after trading away Logan Forsythe.

In looking for a RH bat after trading Forsythe, #Rays have now checked in on Mike Napoli, the best available, among others. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) January 25, 2017

Napoli, 35, would definitely provide a jolt to the Tampa Bay lineup after hitting 34 homers and batting in 101 runs for the Cleveland Indians in 2016. He also has some fond memories of playing in the American League East after winning the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013.

The market for the former All-Star was said to be heating up late last month with his one of his old teams being mentioned as a possible frontrunner. But alas, Napoli remains a free agent, which leaves open the possibility that the suddenly righty-needy Rays could swoop in and steal him away.