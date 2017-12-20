Rays reportedly trade Evan Longoria to Giants

The Tampa Bay Rays have finally decided to part ways with franchise cornerstone Evan Longoria.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays agreed to a deal on Wednesday to send Longoria to the San Francisco Giants.

Top Giants shortstop prospect Christian Arroyo is among those included in the trade.

Source: Giants get Evan Longoria for Christian Arroyo, Denard Span, Matt Krook and Stephen Woods. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 20, 2017

Longoria has been with the Rays since 2008, despite the team often selling off its best assets and refusing to sign players to lucrative contracts. The third baseman is owed $86 million through 2022 (including a $5 million buyout), and has a $13 million team option for 2023. One reason the Rays may have decided to trade him now is because he would have achieved 10/5 status early in the 2018 season if he remained in Tampa. Once a player achieves that, he has the right to veto any trade.

Longoria hit .261 with 20 home runs and 86 RBI last season. He’s a career .270 hitter and three-time Gold Glove winner.