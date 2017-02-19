Ad Unit
Sunday, February 19, 2017

Red Sox C Blake Swihart struggling with throws back to pitcher

February 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Blake Swihart

The Boston Red Sox have to be concerned about catcher Blake Swihart showing signs of Mackey Sasser Syndrome in spring training.

Swihart, a 2011 first-round pick by Boston who has seen MLB action the past two seasons, has struggled with his throws back to the pitcher during spring training.

CSN New England has provided the video evidence. The first clip comes from Friday:

And this was from Sunday morning:

Swihart did improve on his throws Sunday, but there were still issues.

When you’re talking about something that should be automatic and not cause any issues, just having minor struggles is a reason for concern.

Swihart is competing with Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez for two catcher spots on the big league roster. These issues won’t help his case and could contribute to him starting the season in Triple-A.

H/T Bro Bible


