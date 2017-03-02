Red Sox ‘concerned’ about David Price experiencing elbow soreness

David Price has been experiencing soreness in his throwing elbow, and the Boston Red Sox are worried about it.

Price, who has experienced soreness during spring training in past years, has been scratched from his start on Saturday and underwent an MRI on Tuesday. Red Sox manager John Farrell admitted the pain Price is dealing with this year is a bit worse.

Price has experienced a similar kind of soreness in springs past, but never to this intensity. “We’re concerned,” Farrell said. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) March 2, 2017

The Red Sox are planning to send Price for a second opinion, likely from Dr. James Andrews. While the left-hander has a month to heal before the regular season, this isn’t the news the team wanted to hear.

Boston’s rotation is expected to be one of the best in baseball with Price, A.L. Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the new addition of Chris Sale. The Red Sox will obviously play it safe, but for Farrell to openly admit he is concerned says a lot.