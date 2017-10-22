Red Sox confirm Alex Cora as new manager

The Boston Red Sox have confirmed that Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora will be their new manager.

Cora will join the Red Sox after the Astros have completed their playoff run, but the Red Sox confirmed the hiring in a statement released Sunday.

Red Sox make it official, hire Astros bench coach Alex Cora as their new manager. Here are statements from Cora and Dave Dombrowski: pic.twitter.com/DAaUQB3mHP — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 22, 2017

The hiring comes as no surprise, as it had been widely reported that the two sides already had a deal in place. The biggest obstacle was working around Houston’s playoff schedule. Cora had his pick of jobs, but given the backing at his disposal in Boston — plus a team already contending — the Red Sox were likely an obvious choice.