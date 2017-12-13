Report: Red Sox contacted Orioles about Manny Machado

If the Baltimore Orioles trade Manny Machado, the Boston Red Sox probably wouldn’t want to miss out.

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox are one of the teams that have reached out to the Orioles to discuss Machado’s availability in a trade.

Nothing appears close, as the Orioles don’t seem to have decided whether they want to keep or trade their star infielder. At this point, the Red Sox were likely doing their due diligence on a player who would interest pretty much every team.

One complicating factor may be that Machado wants to move to shortstop, but Boston already has Xander Bogaerts established at the position.

There is at least a willingness on the part of the Orioles to gauge interest in Machado, who is headed into the final year of team control. The Red Sox, badly in need of a middle-of-the-order bat, would be happy to take him on — though there is some history between him and the team that would have to be considered.