Red Sox exec compares Yankees to Warriors after trade deadline

The rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees isn’t what it used to be, but there’s a chance it could be rekindled as they fight for first in the AL East. And if the two teams keep comparing each other to the Golden State Warriors, that might help nudge things in the right direction.

After the Yankees pulled off a trade for starting pitcher Sonny Gray on Monday, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski compared them to the NBA’s biggest villain.

Dombrowski on Yankees' moves: 'You mean the Golden State Warriors? … Yeah, I expected it.' — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 31, 2017

It sounds like someone is a little bitter, but should he be? The only reason the Red Sox weren’t in on Gray is that they traded several of their own prospects to acquire Chris Sale last offseason, and the left-hander is the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award. Interestingly enough, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman compared the Red Sox to the Warriors after that deal was made.

‘That’s a big one. That’s a blockbuster,” Cashman said in December. “It was a ‘Wow.’ Obviously they gave up a lot and they got a lot. Boston’s like the Golden State Warriors now in baseball; they’ve got their Durant, their Green, Thompson and Curry. It’s a big one.”

Apparently every time the Red Sox or Yankees make a big move, they are both like the Warriors. But since the two teams are always making big moves and have two of the highest payrolls in baseball, the comparison really isn’t needed.

In any event, the stretch run should be fun to watch in the AL East. The Red Sox have their own drama going on inside the clubhouse, but they are still just a half-game behind the Yankees for first place. Both teams could very well be there until the finish.