Report: Red Sox expected to pursue Eric Hosmer in free agency

The Boston Red Sox may be getting a major upgrade at first base this winter.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Thursday that “there is an expectation” the Red Sox could pursue former All-Star slugger Eric Hosmer in free agency.

The 28-year-old Hosmer is coming off perhaps his best season yet — he appeared in all 162 games for the Kansas City Royals, batting .318/.385/.498 with 25 home runs and 94 RBIs. Incumbent Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland is also a free agent this offseason, and though they may be facing some competition from their biggest rivals, Hosmer could be just the bat that Boston needs to jump-start what was a diminished offense in 2017.