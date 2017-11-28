Report: Red Sox are an ‘extreme long shot’ for Giancarlo Stanton

Rumors have abounded these last few weeks about where Giancarlo Stanton will be taking his talents next, but Boston is looking less and less likely.

Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reported on Tuesday that the Red Sox are an “extreme long shot” to trade for the Miami Marlins slugger, citing Miami’s desire for a number of prospects and for the acquiring team to take on at least the majority of the money Stanton is still owed ($295 million over the next ten years). Drellich also adds that Boston has concerns about Stanton’s durability and about whether or not he would actually sign off on a trade to the Red Sox.

The reigning AL East winners have appeared to be one of the primary teams in the mix for Stanton’s services, especially with the assets they have to offer. But a new frontrunner may be emerging for the four-time All-Star, and the Red Sox already have the one of the MLB’s highest payrolls, so it sounds like they are perfectly willing to pass on Stanton if the price is not right for them.