Report: Red Sox ‘definitely in play’ for Giancarlo Stanton

As it grows increasingly likely that Giancarlo Stanton will be traded this winter, another team is reportedly looking into stepping up and making a deal.

A source told Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald that the Boston Red Sox are “definitely in play” for Stanton, and talks “may be heating up” between the Sox and the Miami Marlins.

Things are obviously in the very early stages, but it makes enormous sense for the Red Sox to launch a pursuit of Stanton. They were an excellent team in 2017, but their biggest flaw was a lack of power in the lineup — a void that Stanton, who hit 59 home runs playing half his games in a much less hitter-friendly ballpark in Miami, would fill easily.

Stanton has a full no-trade clause, and will subsequently have final say over his destination. The Marlins may prefer to deal with someone else, but it’s hard to imagine Stanton wouldn’t be very keen on a move to Boston.