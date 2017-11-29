Red Sox reportedly have interest in Jose Abreu

The Boston Red Sox are still searching for a power bat, and their hunt may lead them to Chicago.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Red Sox are one of several teams engaged in “active talks” surrounding the slugging first baseman.

chisox have been in active talks with red sox and others on star 1B jose abreu. boston was 1 of 4 finalists for abreu when he signed with chicago (milwaukee & houston were the others). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 29, 2017

Abreu represents a fine fit for what the Red Sox are looking for. He fills a need at first base, is still young enough at 30 to have several quality years left, and hit 33 home runs last season — the third time in his four big league seasons he crossed the 30 homer threshold.

It sounds increasingly likely that Abreu will be moved this winter. You can see why the Red Sox would want him badly.