Red Sox to retire David Ortiz’s No. 34 on June 23

If David Ortiz is thinking about coming back for another season, he clearly hasn’t informed the Boston Red Sox of his intentions.

On Thursday, the Red Sox announced that they are planning to retire Ortiz’s No. 34 jersey on June 23 before a home game against the Los Angeles Angels.

On June 23rd @davidortiz will be immortalized on the right field facade when number 34 is officially retired.

Ortiz will become the 10th player to have his number retired by the Red Sox. The last was Pedro Martinez, whose No. 45 jersey was taken out of circulation during the 2015 season.

Interestingly enough, it was Martinez — one of Ortiz’s closest friends — who recently cast doubt on whether Ortiz is actually retired. Despite that, Big Papi has maintained that he is done playing baseball. The Red Sox setting a date to retire his number is further confirmation that he is serious.