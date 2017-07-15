Report: Red Sox trading for Todd Frazier ‘seems almost inevitable’

The Boston Red Sox have a huge hole at third base, and it sounds as though they’re motivated to fill it.

FOX Sports’s Ken Rosenthal said Saturday that it “seems almost inevitable” that the Red Sox will make a trade for Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier.

Rosenthal, on Twitter, clarified that this doesn’t mean a deal is close to being done — but that the fit makes a lot of sense.

What I said on @FS1 broadcast is that it "seems almost inevitable" #RedSox will get Frazier. "Seems" is not "is." But makes total sense. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 15, 2017

Frazier is hitting just .210, but he hit 40 home runs in 2016 and would still provide a boost offensively. His name popped up in trade rumors last winter as the White Sox undertook an extensive rebuild, but nothing came of it at the time. It seems likely that something will happen with regard to Frazier by the end of July.