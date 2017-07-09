Report: Red Sox want to do package deal with Marlins for Martin Prado, David Phelps

The Boston Red Sox will apparently be more than happy to help facilitate a potential Miami Marlins fire sale.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports on Sunday that the Red Sox would like to do a package deal with the Marlins in which they would acquire both Martin Prado and David Phelps.

The Boston #RedSox,would like a package deal from #Marlins, where they not only acquire 3B Martin Prado, but also reliever David Phelps. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 9, 2017

While some indications are that a full-scale roster teardown might not happen for the Marlins at this year’s trade deadline just yet, other teams already appear to be sniffing around some of their pieces. In theory, Prado and Phelps are two valuable veteran depth pieces for a possible World Series run, so it makes sense that the AL-East leading Red Sox are after both of them.

