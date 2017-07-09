Ad Unit
Sunday, July 9, 2017

Report: Red Sox want to do package deal with Marlins for Martin Prado, David Phelps

July 9, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Boston Red Sox will apparently be more than happy to help facilitate a potential Miami Marlins fire sale.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports on Sunday that the Red Sox would like to do a package deal with the Marlins in which they would acquire both Martin Prado and David Phelps.

While some indications are that a full-scale roster teardown might not happen for the Marlins at this year’s trade deadline just yet, other teams already appear to be sniffing around some of their pieces. In theory, Prado and Phelps are two valuable veteran depth pieces for a possible World Series run, so it makes sense that the AL-East leading Red Sox are after both of them.

Image via YES Network on YouTube


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus