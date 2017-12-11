Report: Red Sox well-positioned to land a top slugger in free agency

The Boston Red Sox are coping with Giancarlo Stanton’s move to the New York Yankees, but all is not lost for them.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the market for power hitters is limited to the point that the Red Sox are “in a good position” to land one of the three big sluggers on the market — outfielder J.D. Martinez and first basemen Carlos Santana and Eric Hosmer.

The Red Sox saw their arch rivals land best available slugger, but Boston actually in a good position to land 1 of 3 of J.D. Martinez/Carlos Santana/Hosmer, because the # of teams willing to spend big, big dollars on a hitter is limited. The FAs need BOS as much as it needs them. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 11, 2017

The Red Sox appear to have picked a good winter to need a big bat. The market is limited from a player’s perspective, they’re willing to spend, and there are good options out there. They’ve already been linked to one of these sluggers, so it stands to reason that they’ll be aggressive in trying to get something done.