pixel 1
header
Monday, December 11, 2017

Report: Red Sox well-positioned to land a top slugger in free agency

December 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

Red Sox logo

The Boston Red Sox are coping with Giancarlo Stanton’s move to the New York Yankees, but all is not lost for them.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the market for power hitters is limited to the point that the Red Sox are “in a good position” to land one of the three big sluggers on the market — outfielder J.D. Martinez and first basemen Carlos Santana and Eric Hosmer.

The Red Sox appear to have picked a good winter to need a big bat. The market is limited from a player’s perspective, they’re willing to spend, and there are good options out there. They’ve already been linked to one of these sluggers, so it stands to reason that they’ll be aggressive in trying to get something done.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus