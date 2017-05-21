Reds broadcast booth conducts strange interview with a bird (Video)

If you’re an avid baseball fan, you know it’s entirely possible — even plausible — that you’ll get to see something new on a day-to-day basis. That’s just the nature of the game.

For those tuning into the Cincinnati Reds-Colorado Rockies game on Sunday afternoon, that was precisely what happened.

As the game moved into the sixth inning, a random bird found its way into the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast booth. And after the Reds scored three runs to trim the score to 6-4, sportscaster Thom Brennaman decided the mini-rally was a result of the bird’s presence and subsequently decided to interview it.

No, that is not a joke. Brennaman legitimately conducted a five-minute interview with a bird that seemed entirely too comfortable with the entire situation while someone else provided a voice-over.

Unfortunately for both the Reds and the bird, the rally was short-lived. Cincinnati failed to score another run as the Rockies went on to close out a 6-4 victory.

But hey, at least everyone got to see a bird interviewed on live television. When was the last time you could say you witnessed that?