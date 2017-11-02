Report: Angels could make run at Mike Moustakas

Mike Moustakas will be one of the big free agent bats on the market this offseason, and the Los Angeles Angels are reportedly a team expected to make a run at him.

Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Thursday that the Angels are viewed as a “likely pursuer” of Moustakas.

The 29-year-old was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft by the Kansas City Royals. Though Moustakas came up to the majors in 2011 when he was 22, it took some time for the third baseman to develop. He made his first All-Star team in 2015 when he batted a career-high .284 with 34 doubles and 22 home runs.

Moustakas tore the ACL in his right knee in 2016 and missed most of the season, but he returned to have his best power season ever. He slugged 38 home runs in 2017 and posted a career-high in runs (75), RBIs (85), slugging percentage (.521) and OPS (.835).

Moustakas is from Southern California and tended to have lots of fans in the stadium when he would play against the Angels in Anaheim. Going to a hometown team could be appealing.

Yunel Escobar, who played third for the Angels last season, is a free agent.