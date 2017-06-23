Report: Mets willing to trade veterans like Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson



Having fallen well out of the playoff picture, the New York Mets appear willing to turnover much of their roster for young talent.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Mets are now willing to hear offers for a variety of veterans in their clubhouse. Olney goes as far to call New York “open for business”.

Having lost seven of their last eight, the Mets may have recently changed their mind about buying or selling midseason. Olney now reports that Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce, Addison Reed, Asdrubal Cabrera, and others are all available for the right price.

Currently 31-41 on the season, the Mets sit in 4th place in the NL East. They trail the division leading Nationals by 12 games and are a whopping 14.5 games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild card spot in the National League.

After being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a four game series this week, the Mets travel to San Francisco for a three game set with the struggling Giants.

Shane McNichol covers college basketball and the NBA for Larry Brown Sports. He also blogs about basketball at Palestra Back and has contributed to Rush The Court, ESPN.com, and USA Today Sports Weekly. Follow him on Twitter @OnTheShaneTrain.