Report: Rays have inquired with Rangers about Jurickson Profar

The Tampa Bay Rays reported have shown interest in Rangers utility man Jurickson Profar this offseason.

According to the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant, the Rays have inquired twice with Texas about Profar’s availability.

The Rays have a need at second base after trading Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers, which Profar could fill.

Profar turns 24 in February and was once regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball. But shoulder injuries cost him two straight seasons, and he struggled in 90 games last season, as he batted just .239.

Profar is set to share time with Ryan Rua and possibly Joey Gallo at first next season. The versatile youngster has played every position in the infield, and even some at left field.

As of now, Grant says nothing is imminent in a potential Profar to Tampa Bay trade.