Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Rich Hill says he stepped off mound to allow boos for Gurriel

by Larry Brown

Rich Hill

Rich Hill confirmed after Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night that he tried to let the boos for Yuri Gurriel last longer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers starter said that he stepped off the mound as a “silent gesture” to condemn what the Houston Astros first baseman did in Game 3.

Gurriel homered off Dodgers starter Yu Darvish, who is half-Japanese, and then was seen doing a slant eyes gesture in the dugout. MLB suspended Gurriel five games for the 2018 season as punishment.

Houston’s fans continued to support Gurriel despite the suspension, but when the series returned to Los Angeles for Game 6, Dodgers fans let him hear it with boos each time he came to the plate. Because of Hill’s gesture, the boos lasted even longer during his first at-bat.

