Rob Manfred sees difference between Yuli Gurriel gesture, Indians logo

After Major League Baseball elected to discipline Houston first baseman Yuli Gurriel for a racist gesture during Game 4 of the World Series, some groups asked why the league isn’t more aggressive in dealing with the Cleveland Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo.

The Cleveland logo, which has been decried as racially insensitive, has long been a subject of controversy — but commissioner Rob Manfred does not see a similarity.

“I see a difference in behavior from one player directed specifically at a player and a logo,” Manfred said, via Scott Boeck of USA Today. “While both are problematic, I don’t see them as the same issue.

“We continue to have conversations about the Indians with the logo and I intend to revisit it in the off-season.”

Cleveland has begun to phase out Chief Wahoo in favor of the block C, but it remains in some forms. MLB was right to come down hard on Gurriel, but Manfred should be looking to get rid of Chief Wahoo as well.