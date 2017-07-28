Robbie Ray gives thumbs up after line drive to head

Robbie Ray gave an encouraging sign after perhaps the scariest moment any pitcher can experience while on the mound.

During the second inning of Friday’s game between the Cardinals and Diamondbacks, St. Louis first baseman Luke Voit hit a ball back up the middle that struck Ray in the head. Below is the video of the incident, which is obviously graphic in nature.

This is what just happened to Robbie Ray in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/9F37Dwd1bU — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) July 29, 2017

Ray was immediately tended to on the field and was taken off on a cart. On his way off the field, Ray did give a thumbs up.

Robbie Ray leaves the game in the 2nd inning after he was hit in the head by a 108 mph comebacker. Gave a thumbs up to the crowd on way out. pic.twitter.com/paHeCED8av — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) July 29, 2017

Thankfully, Ray was alert enough to provide that encouraging sign. We at LBS extend our thoughts and prayers to Ray and his family.