Friday, July 28, 2017

Robbie Ray gives thumbs up after line drive to head

July 28, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Robbie Ray gave an encouraging sign after perhaps the scariest moment any pitcher can experience while on the mound.

During the second inning of Friday’s game between the Cardinals and Diamondbacks, St. Louis first baseman Luke Voit hit a ball back up the middle that struck Ray in the head. Below is the video of the incident, which is obviously graphic in nature.

Ray was immediately tended to on the field and was taken off on a cart. On his way off the field, Ray did give a thumbs up.

Thankfully, Ray was alert enough to provide that encouraging sign. We at LBS extend our thoughts and prayers to Ray and his family.


