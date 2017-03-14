Rockies Twitter shares fantastic photo to celebrate Pi Day

The Colorado Rockies (or whomever runs their social media account) are apparently the biggest math nerds in the MLB.

For Pi Day, the unofficial holiday celebrated every year on March 14 (3/14) in honor of the eponymous mathematical constant, the Rockies’ Twitter account photoshopped an epic picture in observance on Tuesday. They took an image of their team line-up and made the jersey numbers the exact order of the first 30 or so significant digits of pi.

Feel free to fact check the numbers too by the way — they’re perfectly accurate. Now if only the always creative Rockies could focus on getting their team ERA this season under pi as well.