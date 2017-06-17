Rockies savagely troll Jeff Samardzija on Instagram

Temperatures are beginning to hit the mid-80s in Colorado, so it makes sense that their professional baseball team has no chill.

San Francisco Giants starter Jeff Samardzija clubbed his first home run of the season (and just the third of his career) in Friday’s game against the Rockies. His efforts helped him win a video shoutout on the MLB’s official Instagram page.

That’s one strong Shark. Jeff Samardzija just #crushed the longest HR by a pitcher in the #Statcast era (446 feet). A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The moment was fleeting however, as the Rockies clapped back with this brutal diss from their official account.

Rockies Instagram coming in HOT pic.twitter.com/Nn8flnMKXS — Baseball is Fun (@flippingbats) June 17, 2017

Samardzija indeed surrendered eight earned runs on 11 hits in six innings pitched, taking the loss in the 10-8 victory for Colorado. The Rockies have asserted themselves as social media superstars in the past, and it looks like The Shark was just their latest victim.