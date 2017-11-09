Roy Halladay’s family defends him as a pilot

Roy Halladay’s family released a statement on Thursday to defend the former Cy Young Award winner’s flying skills as a pilot two days after his fatal crash.

“Just as he was known for his work ethic in baseball, [Roy] was also widely respected by those who knew him in the aviation community for his hard work, attention to detail and dedication to safety while flying,” the family said in a statement.

“Since retiring from baseball, [Roy] has been actively studying, accumulating the required flight hours and obtaining multiple pilot certifications and licenses.

“He treated his passion for aviation with the same joy and enthusiasm as he did his love for baseball.”

The statement comes a day after reports said Halladay was flying erratically, with a video and witnesses saying he was even showboating prior to crashing into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

A video posted last month showing Halladay picking up his plane included comments from his wife, Brandy, who said she fought him over his flying.

The 40-year-old pitcher left behind his wife and two children.