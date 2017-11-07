Roy Halladay’s wife fought him over flying

What makes Roy Halladay’s death even harder to take is knowing that his wife fought him over his flying.

Halladay died on Tuesday after his sport plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The former two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher was 40 years old.

Halladay grew up fascinated by planes and flying, thanks largely to his father, who is a commercial pilot.

My favorite copilot (my dad) and I in front of my Cessna Caravan on a recent trip from Kansas pic.twitter.com/CcfbvZSLj4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) March 29, 2015

Halladay’s wife, Brandy, didn’t grow up the same way and was opposed to her husband’s flying.

“I didn’t grow up the way Roy did. I didn’t grow up with airplanes or a comfort level like he did in small airplanes,” Brandy was quoted as saying in a video released by ICON on Oct. 12, the company that produced Halladay’s sport plane.

“She’s fought me the whole way,” Roy said.

“Hard. I fought hard. I was very against it,” Brandy continued.

Here’s the video:

Knowing is wife’s attitude towards the flying makes the whole tragedy even tougher. Perhaps his family can take comfort in knowing that he died while doing something he loved, in a plane he dreamed of owning.