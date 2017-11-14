pixel 1
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Report: Royals growing pessimistic about re-signing Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas

November 14, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Kansas City Royals are not feeling particularly confident about their chances of running it back with their current core next season, according to a report.

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Royals have become “increasingly more pessimistic” about their chances of re-signing their major free agents, including Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, and Lorenzo Cain.

The Royals would have to cough up some major dough to bring back their aforementioned stars, especially considering the big-market suitors who will also be after them. That simply might not be feasible for a team whose title window seems to have slammed shut, albeit after a World Series win in 2015.

Keep in mind that a previous report said the Royals would make a strong effort to re-sign both Hosmer and Moustakas, while feeling it would be unlikely to retain Cain.

