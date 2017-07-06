Ryan Braun says Brewers think they are ‘for real’

The Milwaukee Brewers are 48-40 with a comfortable lead atop the NL Central, and it’s giving them a bit of a spring in their step.

After the team’s 11-2 victory over the defending champion Chicago Cubs on Thursday, outfielder Ryan Braun said that the Brewers think they are “for real,” per Sophia Minnaert of FSN Wisconsin.

Ryan Braun post game: "We think that we're for real. We really believe in ourselves." @Brewers now 48-40 and 4.5 game lead in NL Central. — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) July 6, 2017

In the last three-and-a-half decades, the Brewers have only made the playoffs twice and have won just one division title (2011). But this year, they have had the makings of an elite two-way team, ranking in the MLB’s top ten in both runs scored and earned run average, per ESPN. Boasting breakout sluggers and strong starting pitching alike, Milwaukee has a high ceiling this season, and the ex-NL MVP Braun knows it.