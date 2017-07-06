Ad Unit
Thursday, July 6, 2017

Ryan Braun says Brewers think they are ‘for real’

July 6, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Ryan Braun

The Milwaukee Brewers are 48-40 with a comfortable lead atop the NL Central, and it’s giving them a bit of a spring in their step.

After the team’s 11-2 victory over the defending champion Chicago Cubs on Thursday, outfielder Ryan Braun said that the Brewers think they are “for real,” per Sophia Minnaert of FSN Wisconsin.

In the last three-and-a-half decades, the Brewers have only made the playoffs twice and have won just one division title (2011). But this year, they have had the makings of an elite two-way team, ranking in the MLB’s top ten in both runs scored and earned run average, per ESPN. Boasting breakout sluggers and strong starting pitching alike, Milwaukee has a high ceiling this season, and the ex-NL MVP Braun knows it.


Comments

